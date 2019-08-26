How many families living in this country have become debtors now? Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs Minister Sajith Premadasa queried at a public event yesterday adding that this situation would change once he is elected President by December this year.

The Minister was speaking at Sooriyawewa where he commissioned a housing scheme. He said the Department of Government Statistics says that a family needs at least Rs. 50,000 or Rs.60,000 to live for a month.

“But how many people are searching for a decent income today? This is a problem that did not crop up yesterday. It is a problem that has been unresolved for many years.

Various individuals and groups have not been able to solve this problem. But, I promise to change this situation if you vote for me,” Premadasa declared.

The Minister made this observation at the opening ceremony of Sithupiyamagawa, his Ministry’s 260th village project near Suriyawewa, on Saturday (24th).

The value of the plot of land for these two buildings was Rs.13.2 million. He said that one of the biggest achievements of the country was its many housing projects.

One of them is the National Housing Programme. Our aim was to build 20,000 housing projects by 2025.

“However, due to the dedication of the competent officers of our Authority, I am very happy that the target was completed by June 15.”

Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Minister Dilip Wedaarachchi was present on the occasion.

(Source: Daily News – By Nuwan Jayasekera)