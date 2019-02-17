President Maithreepala Sirisena Congratulated the Sri lanka Cricket team for snatching a victory from the jaws of defeat against South Africa.

The President in his twitter message said Kusal Janith Perera made mother Sri Lanka very proud.

Kusal Perera powered Sri Lanka to a sensational one-wicket win on the fourth day of the first Test against South Africa at Durban as he hit a career-best 153 not out.