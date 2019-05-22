May 22 2019 May 22, 2019 May 22, 2019 1Comment by Administrator

President instructs not to close roads inconveniencing public

President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed the police and security forces not to close roads in a manner that would inconvenience the public during VIP movement.

He had given these instructions to the security forces during the cabinet meeting held yesterday.

The President instructed law enforcement agencies to inform this to the security personnel of the VIPs.