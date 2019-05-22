President instructs not to close roads inconveniencing public
Posted in Local News
President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed the police and security forces not to close roads in a manner that would inconvenience the public during VIP movement.
He had given these instructions to the security forces during the cabinet meeting held yesterday.
The President instructed law enforcement agencies to inform this to the security personnel of the VIPs.
He simply does not know what he is doing.
It appears advanced male menapause has hit him, badly.