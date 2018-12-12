President Maithripala Sirisena has directed the relevant government institutions to ensure that there would be no food shortage during the upcoming festive season and that all necessary steps be taken to stabilize the prices of all such goods.

He was speaking at a special discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday evening, regarding the cost of living of the public during this festive season.

President Sirisena has summoned the representatives of the Essential Food Importers and Traders Association, Ministry Secretaries, officials of the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Trade and all the relevant parties for this meeting.

The President further instructed the officials of the Consumer Affairs Authority, not to allow any room for increase of the prices of food items in an unfair manner as well as to be vigilant regarding the prices of food items in the market and to regulate those prices.

During this meeting, the attention was also drawn regarding distribution of essential food items at a reasonable price through Sathosa Outlet during the upcoming festive period, with the aim of providing maximum benefit for the consumers.

It was also discussed regarding subsidiary ways, how to offer the benefit of declining of the fuel prices in the world market.

Secretary to the President Udaya R. Senevirathne, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance S.R. Attygalle and other Ministry Secretaries participated on this meeting.