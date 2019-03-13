President Maithripala Sirisena left Colombo today (13) for Nairobi to attend the fourth session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-4) held in Nairobi, Kenya as a Special Guest.

The President participates in this Assembly on an invitation extended by the President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta.

The fourth session of the UN Environment Assembly, which commenced on March 11, will continue until March 15 in Nairobi under the theme ‘Innovative Solutions for Environmental Challenges and Sustainable Consumption and Production’.

President Sirisena is scheduled to address the Assembly tomorrow.

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron and other dignitaries will attend the Conference.

UNEA-4 will address: environmental challenges related to poverty and natural resources management, including sustainable food systems, food security and halting biodiversity loss, life-cycle approaches to resource efficiency, energy, chemicals and waste management; and innovative sustainable business development at a time of rapid technological change.

During his four-day official visit to Kenya the President will meet the President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta.

Diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Kenya dates back to the year 1970. Both countries are members of the Commonwealth, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), IORA and G77.

At the political and diplomatic level, Sri Lanka and Kenya have been maintaining close and cordial links over the years. The two countries are rooted by shared values, aspirations, and common interest to overcome the challenges of development.

At present, Sri Lankans are working in Kenya mainly in the fields of clothing industry, horticulture, hydroelectricity and automotive industry.

(President’s Media)