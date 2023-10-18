President reappoints IGP C.D. Wickramaratne despite rejection of Constitutional Council
October 18, 2023
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has decided to grant service extension of 03 weeks to Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne, despite the rejection of the Constitutional Council.
The Constitutional Council has rejected the 03 weeks service extension given by President Wickremesinghe to IGP C.D. Wickramaratne when the Constitutional Council convened on Tuesday (October 17), chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana.
