President Maithripala Sirisena said it was his consistent policy that the Executive Presidency should be abolished and attempts to abolish it at a time when an election has been declared is a hoax.

President made these comments addressing the Matale District Convention of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party yesterday (21).

Expressing his views on the erroneous claims made by Prime Minister that the recent Cabinet meeting was called on a requirement by him, the President said the meeting was convened at a request by the Prime Minister himself.

Commenting on the audio tape of the former Director General of the Bribery Commission Ms. Dilrukshi Dias President said she vacated her post without his knowledge.

President recalled a request made by the Prime Minister recently to appoint Ms. Dias who worked at the Briber Commission during office hours and at the Secretariat of the Bribery and Corruption established at the Temple Trees later to a post of a Justice at the Supreme Court and called upon the former Director General to disclose the politicians who instructed her to file cases in an unjust manner.

President also expressing his views on false claims that the media was excluded from the meeting between him and the Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to probe the Easter Sunday carnage at a request made by him said although the initial preparation was to invite media to cover the proceedings, the meeting took place in camera on a request made the Committee.

As a leader who respect democratic principles, I agreed to give evidence before the Committee despite instructions by the Attorney General that I can do whatever I choose, said the President adding that since he has nothing to conceal told the whole truth.

The Matale District Convention of the island-wide rally organized by Sri Lanka Freedom Party was held under the patronage of President Sirisena at Naula with a participation of a large number of Party supporters.

Expressing his views further, the public should be mindful of the policies and principles of newly-formed political parties.

Sri Lanka Freedom Party is a strong political collective and what is more important is the value of the principles of a political party, he further said.

The Party will embark on a journey to take the country forward and no power will be able to suppress the strength of it. As a political party with a long political history, the image of SLFP has not been tarnished by allegations of corruption, opportunism or nepotism.

Senior Vice President of SLFP Nimal Siripala de Silva, General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara, General Secretary of UPFA Mahinda Amaraweera, Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Thilanga Sumathipala, Shantha Bandara, Matale District organizer Lakshman Wasantha Perera and several senior members of the party were among the large gathering.

The next district convention of SLFP will be held under the patronage of President Sirisena in Matara tomorrow.

