United People’s Freedom Alliance Parliamentarian Kumara Welgama says a Presidential Election must be held prior to other elections.

Speaking to media in Colombo the Parliamentarian said the Supreme Court unanimously decided that President Maithripala Sirisena’s decision to dissolve Parliament was unconstitutional adding that therefore the most suitable action the Head of State should take is to call a Presidential Election.

MP Welgama noted that as the decision made by President Sirisena was proven to be wrong and unconstitutional, he must call a Presidential Election.

The MP further noted that he will only support former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, if he is fielded as a candidate, for the next Presidential Election.

MP Welgama said he will only support the former President, and not a specific party as he has repeatedly stated.

He noted that several of his previous claims had been proven to be true while claiming that despite objections Mahinda Rajapaksa can contest the next Presidential Election.

(Source: News Radio)