Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya today announced that the final results of the 2019 Presidential Election will likely to be released before noon on the 18th of November.

The 2019 Presidential Election will be held on the 16th of November to elect the Seventh Executive President of the Sri Lanka.

Speaking during a media briefing at the Elections Secretariat today, Chairman of Election Mahinda Deshapriya said he expects 85% of all registered voters will cast their ballot at the 2019 Presidential Election.

(Source: News Radio)