Prime Minister says no secret pacts between Sajith and Tamil parties
Posted in Local News
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said yesterday that New Democratic Front candidate Sajith Premadasa had not reached any secret agreements with Tamil political parties.
The Prime Minister was quoted by his office, in a media statement, as having said at some meetings in Jaffna yesterday (3) that the NDF candidate had made known his position on women, youth, etc. “The parties that agree to these ideas have joined forces with our candidate.”
Only the NDF camp has offered a solution for the national problem that is acceptable to the North and South alike, the PM’s Office has said.
(Source: The Island)
But you are not the Boss of the UNP now.
The Mod*da*sa has said that he will appoint his own PM according to Law ih he wins elections.
Mr RW, please retire.