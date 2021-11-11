Prior approval MANDATORY for gatherings and events

An Extraordinary Gazette was issued making it mandatory to obtain prior approval of the Director General of Health Services for gatherings, activities, events or similar places of meetings.

According to the Gazette, the guidelines, circulars, directions, instructions or terms and conditions issued, given by the Director General of Health Services supersede the guidelines, circulars, directions, instructions or terms and conditions issued, given or specified by other authorities.

The regulation has been made by Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella under sections 2 and 3 of the Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance.