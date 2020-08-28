Aug 28 2020 August 28, 2020 August 28, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Prison Guard arrested with heroin – 02 Navy personnel arrested for the possession of Cannabis

A Prison Guard (49) attached to Colombo Remand Prison arrested by Western Province – North Crime Division from Borella along with 94 grams of heroin.

Police said, the suspect has allegedly been smuggling drugs into prisons for a long time.

Meanwhile, two Sri Lanka Navy personnel have been arrested by Mattakkuliya Police while transporting cannabis in an official vehicle, police said.

