Prison Guard arrested with heroin – 02 Navy personnel arrested for the possession of Cannabis
Posted in Local News
A Prison Guard (49) attached to Colombo Remand Prison arrested by Western Province – North Crime Division from Borella along with 94 grams of heroin.
Police said, the suspect has allegedly been smuggling drugs into prisons for a long time.
Meanwhile, two Sri Lanka Navy personnel have been arrested by Mattakkuliya Police while transporting cannabis in an official vehicle, police said.
