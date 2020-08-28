The Colombo High Court today (28) served indictments on Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne and the former Chairman of State Pharmaceutical Corporation (SPC) Mohamed Rumi over controversial press conference on “white van abductions”.

Colombo High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga today ordered the duo to be released on bail.

Meanwhile Court also banned the defendants from travelling overseas and called for their passports to be impounded.