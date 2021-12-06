Private jet for Wanindu Hasaranga

Last year, prior to Lanka Premier League, Wanindu Hasaranga was just another up and coming cricketer. Lead up to this year’s event, he’s world’s number one ranked bowler, globetrotting in style.

Franchise owners are paying mega bucks to hire the services of the leg-spinner and yesterday he landed in Katunayake ahead of the LPL opener on a private jet.

Hasaranga had played the final of the T-10 League in Abu Dhabi on Saturday and he was back in the team hotel in Colombo lead up to the LPL yesterday as he had been transferred from one bubble to another in a private jet. Hasaranga was player of the Series in Abu Dhabi.

Hasaranga, 23, has been highly rated by Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur and he has been the team’s most trusted bowler in T20 cricket. Interestingly, Hasaranga calls himself a batting all-rounder and has contributed significantly with the bat when the chips were down.

(Source: The Island)