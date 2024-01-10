Professor Lakshman Dissanayake appointed as member of Election commission

Posted by Editor on January 10, 2024 - 12:35 pm

Professor D.M.S.S. Lakshman Dissanayake today (January 10) assumed duties as a new member of the Election Commission.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe made the appointment on the recommendations of the Constitutional Council and pursuant to Articles 41(a) and 103(1) of the Constitution, Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake said in a press release.

As such, the Election Commission now consists of the following members: