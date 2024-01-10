Sri Lanka ranked as the fourth most popular solo travel destination

Sri Lanka has been ranked as the fourth most popular solo travel destination in the world for 2024, the Forbes magazine reported.

The ranking is the result of a recent survey by Flash Pack, a travel company that organizes small-group excursions for solo travelers between the ages of 30 and 5.

According to the Forbes report, “After a tumultuous few years, Sri Lanka has made a big comeback, and its iconic upcountry train routes are a major part of its appeal. With more US travellers adding to an uptick in interest from UK customers this year, 2024 will be the moment when it all comes together and Sri Lanka once again rules the travel charts for slow, immersive adventure”.

Forbes has ranked Japan as the No. 1 most popular solo travel destination in 2024, followed by Argentina and Egypt.

Colombia, Ecuador and the Galapagos, Jordan, Thailand, the Philippines, and Bali and the Gili Islands are ranked 5 to 10 on this list.