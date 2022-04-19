Protests launched across Sri Lanka against fuel price hike and shortage

Several protests are taking place against the fuel price hike and the shortage of fuel across many areas in Sri Lanka today (April 19).

Accordingly, several main roads, including Colombo-Kandy and Colombo Chilaw, have been blocked by protesters this morning.

Trains on the main line were also delayed due to a blockage of the railway line in the Rambukkana area.

Moreover, many shops and businesses in the Rambukkana Town have been closed down in support of these protests.

Several protests were launched in Kandy, Galle, Gampola, Mathugama, Baddegama, Avissawella, Kegalle, Hingurakgoda, and Madampe this morning.

Due to protests, the traffic on the Chilaw-Colombo road was also blocked.