Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa said he had instructed all Heads of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Local Government bodies to act swiftly to provide urgent relief to all those affected by the adverse weather conditions throughout the country.

He said some 11 districts had already been hit hard by the prevalent adverse weather conditions and that he has already advised SLPP Members and Councillors of the aforesaid bodies to coordinate matters and provide relief to the affected people without any discrimination.

He added that all Joint Opposition Parliamentarians of the affected districts had been informed to personally inspect relief measures.

He also urged the Government to move in quickly and look into the plight of those affected.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By W.K. Prasad Manju)