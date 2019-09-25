UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa is likely to clinch the nomination as presidential candidate of the United National Front (UNF), after UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe gave his endorsement last night.

Premadasa’s candidature is to be formalised at the Working Committee meeting of the UNP when it convenes on Thursday, party sources said.

The decision to nominate Premadasa came after weeks of bickering as to who should contest on the UNF ticket, at a meeting of Party seniors, as well as leaders of UNF constituent parties, held at Temple Trees.

(Source: Daily FT)