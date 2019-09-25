Navy Commander Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva yesterday signed President Maithripala Sirisena’s order re-instating former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s second son Yoshitha as a lieutenant in the Sri Lanka Navy with effect from 28 February 2016, Navy Spokesman Lieutenant Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara said.

Sri Lanka Navy had suspended Lieutenant Yoshitha Rajapaksa from the exercise of naval service on the 28th of February 2016, as directed by the Ministry of Defence.

The Financial Crime Investigation Division (FCID) had requested the Defence Ministry to suspend Rajapaksa in order to keep its investigations on the financial irregularities at the Carlton Sports Network (CSN) independent. Rajapaksa was arrested on the 30th of January 2016 by the FCID and later released on bail on the June 16th of the same year.