Provide uninterrupted power supply after revising tariffs – President

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has directed the Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera and relevant officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply for electricity customers once the latest tariff revision is implemented.

The directives came a day after the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) announced that the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) green-lighted its proposal seeking a 66% increase in electricity tariffs to avoid a projected loss of Rs. 287 billion.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has also directed the authorities to provide concessions for low-income families and provide solar rooftop systems for religious places and government educational institutions once the PUCSL tariff revision is implemented.