The Police has requested the public to maintain a log of places they visit either on a mobile phone or in a notebook in the event it is required in future.

Acting Police Media Spokesman Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajith Rohana said if the need arises the information can be used to gain an understanding of one’s whereabouts.

The DIG said concerns have arisen over identifying persons linked to the Minuwangoda COVID-19 cluster.

He noted that 1,552 persons have been identified from the cluster thus far and have been directed to quarantine while those who tested positive have been directed for treatment.

The DIG said identifying each associate is a difficult task especially based on places they visited, especially three-wheelers or cabs they travelled in.

Therefore, he requested individuals to reveal all possible information.

DIG Ajith Rohana meanwhile requested three-wheeler and cab drivers to maintain a system to log information of persons who travel with them, including the location where persons get in and get off adding that in the event a concern arises, the information could be utilised.

