Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the public’s trust in the government, the Opposition and Parliament has diminished following the Easter Sunday attacks.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said he is of the stance that a Parliamentary Select Committee should be appointed to clear any doubt pertaining to the April 21st attacks.

The Premier noted the government will not protect any perpetrators found guilty of the attacks.

The Prime Minister stressed the Easter Sunday attacks should be probed in a transparent manner while the public should be made known of those who failed to fulfil responsibilities.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe however claimed the government was able to secure the public’s faith to some extent when arrests were made in Dematagoda before 9pm on Easter Sunday following which all main suspects involved in the bombings could be arrested.

(Source: News Radio)