‘Public’s trust in the govt & opposition diminished’ – PM
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the public’s trust in the government, the Opposition and Parliament has diminished following the Easter Sunday attacks.
Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said he is of the stance that a Parliamentary Select Committee should be appointed to clear any doubt pertaining to the April 21st attacks.
The Premier noted the government will not protect any perpetrators found guilty of the attacks.
The Prime Minister stressed the Easter Sunday attacks should be probed in a transparent manner while the public should be made known of those who failed to fulfil responsibilities.
Prime Minister Wickremesinghe however claimed the government was able to secure the public’s faith to some extent when arrests were made in Dematagoda before 9pm on Easter Sunday following which all main suspects involved in the bombings could be arrested.
(Source: News Radio)
Mate Ranil,
I was your follower.
But since easter siunday attacks by Moslem extremists, I have ditched you.
You are running around like a headless chook, believing the popoulation cannot differentiate between a chick poo slad and and a chicken salad.
Ranil, your performance is below zero; you simply do not have have any idea how to dela with Moslem extremeists and their idealogy. Your Cousin Ruwan W is just a shit-load.
If I were you, I will bring a massive no confidence motion agaist current Defence Minister, Pallewatte Gamaralalage Maithripala Yapa Sirisena and send him home.
He was feasting in the Serangoon Rd Banana Leaf Restaurant and shopping at Musthpha’s for his stupid son’s wedding prior to returning to his country where 250 citizens and vistors had been bomb blasted by Bathiutheen’s mates.
Dear Ranil,
I am a UNP voter, past 70 yeras.
But now, I would like to change my vote to the super-man, Gothabhaya Rajapaksa.
Ranil,
Minister Bathiudeen and EP Gov Hizbullah are deep into Moslem terrorism.
Do you have the courage to get rid of these extremists?
The public flooding confidence in the government is justifiable because the government they voted for has failed them. Don’t try to place the blame on the opposition because they were not ruling the country at the crime. It all on you and My3. Passing the buck this time won’t let you off the hook so man- up and take responsibility for your short comings MR PM.
I meant the public flooding confidemce in my first paragraph.
Bathiudeen and Hizbullah are vote getters who suport suicide bombers.
Get rid of them UNP.
Stanley,
Appreciate your comment.
Unfortunately, Wimpy Wicks is in love with Palleawattae Gamralage Mathrepala Yapa Sirisena who helped him to get rid of the Blue Brothers.
The country including minority tamil and moslem votes will back dictator, Gothabhaya Rajapaksa if you continue like a chiken without a head.
First, get rid of Son of RP, cleanse your party and then tackle the dictator.