The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) is to implement a special service to provide immediate solutions to the issues of electrical systems and plumbing of the households of electricity and water consumers, during the curfew period with effect from today.

This is done in collaboration with the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), Lanka Electricity Company Private Limited (LECO) and National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWS&DB).

This special service will be implemented in the Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara Districts where the curfew is in force, as the first phase The PUCSL said facilities had been provided to rectify the problems of electrical systems and plumbing issues in the premises of the customers through a hotline service which has already been implemented.

With the new service, the consumer can seek the assistance of an electrician or a plumber near to consumer’s residential area to sort the issue.

The database has already been established containing the information of electricians and plumbers residing in every district of Sri Lanka and the PUCSL has already taken measures to provide the same information to respective Police Stations and Divisional Secretariats to maximize the service provided.

This service is provided by registered electricians and plumbers in accordance with approved safety practices and guidelines required during the curfew hours. It is expected to extend this special technical support service to other districts according to the demands of the consumers.

The relevant electricians and plumbers are advised to charge a reasonable fee and issue an acceptable receipt for the service they provide. Therefore, in case of a problem of plumbing system at your home, you can dial 1939 to obtain the services of a plumber.

If you are a consumer of CEB and in a case of a problem in your electrical system at home, you can now dial 1987 to obtain the services of an electrician and if you are a consumer of LECO, you can get the same service through 1910.

Also, if you need further information regarding this service, you can connect with PUCSL via 0764271030. Once the service of an electrician or plumber is obtained, the customer’s response to the service can be communicated to the same numbers.

