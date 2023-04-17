Quadruplets born at Peradeniya Teaching Hospital

A 30-year-old mother gave birth to quadruplets (three males and one female) at Peradeniya Teaching Hospital today (April 17).

The mother named Thushani Dulanjala who is a resident of Thorayaya in Kurunegala had given birth to quadruplets on April 2.

She is a teacher by profession and resides in Kurunegala Atamunai area.

The delivery was done through a caesarean section by Dr. Sampath Gnanaratne, a specialist at the Peradeniya Teaching Hospital.

The doctor said that although the babies weighed 1.3 kg and 1.1 kg were only 32 weeks old when they were born, they are now in good health and they were sent to the special infant treatment unit.

According to hospital sources, the obstetrician and gynaecologist at the Peradeniya Teaching Hospital are providing medical treatment to these quadruplets.

In the meantime, the father of these infants, Buddika Herath, said that he was extremely happy about this and that he will look after them with great dedication and love.