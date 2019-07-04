Train trade unions commenced strike action from midnight yesterday, against the ministry of transports influence in preventing disciplinary action which was taken by the superintendent of railways against am intoxicated worker.

According to reports published yesterday it has been reported that owing to the influencing, the railways superintendent, Dilantha Fernando had resigned from his position.

It has been reported that the secretary to the ministry of transport had attempted to influence the reemployment process of a railway trade union member who was suspended from service for consuming alcohol while on duty.

A discussion regarding the matter was held between the officials of the railway department last Tuesday.

During which the superintendent had noted that as officials are not permitting him to execute his duties in a responsible manner, he would resign from the position.

The Sri Lanka liberal railway employees association general secretary Nadeera Manoj noted that the strike is underway against this situation which has emerged.

However, the Sri Lanka Transport board noted that owing to the inconvenience caused to commuters due to the strike action, buses have been deployed as necessary.

