Railway trade unions in Sri Lanka announce 24-hour token strike over salary cuts

Posted by Editor on March 5, 2024 - 12:51 pm

Railway employees affiliated with several trade unions of Sri Lanka Railways have decided to launch a 24-hour token strike, effective from midnight today (March 05).

The trade unions representing locomotive operating engineers, railway guards, and railway supervisory managers will participate in this strike action.

They are urging the government to reverse the Cabinet proposal aimed at reducing their salaries.

Despite holding discussions with the relevant authorities, the unions have not received a satisfactory response to their concerns,” said K.D. Prasad, Secretary of one of the unions.

The strike is expected to disrupt rail services across the country for the specified 24-hour period.