Basil Rajapaksa returns to Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on March 5, 2024 - 9:20 am

Former Finance Minister of Sri Lanka and Founder of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Basil Rajapaksa, returned to Sri Lanka this morning (March 05).

A group of SLPP members were at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake to welcome the party’s founder.

After the collapse of the Gotabaya Rajapaksa government, former Minister Basil Rajapaksa flew to the United States of America.

Speaking to the media upon his arrival, Basil Rajapaksa said that no official decision has been reached regarding the candidates for the upcoming elections.

He mentioned that regardless of the nature of the election, he would lead the SLPP to prepare for it.