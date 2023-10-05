Railway under-guards called off strike

The ongoing railway strike launched by the Railway underguards has been called off following a discussion which took place this morning (October 05) with State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna.

Railway services were disrupted after a strike action was initiated by underguards on Wednesday (October 04) citing an assault of a co-worker by a security officer at the Maligawatta railway yard.