Railway under-guards called off strike
Posted by Editor on October 5, 2023 - 1:28 pm
The ongoing railway strike launched by the Railway underguards has been called off following a discussion which took place this morning (October 05) with State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna.
Railway services were disrupted after a strike action was initiated by underguards on Wednesday (October 04) citing an assault of a co-worker by a security officer at the Maligawatta railway yard.
