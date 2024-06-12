Rain washes out Sri Lanka Vs Nepal T20 World Cup match
Posted by Editor on June 12, 2024 - 9:04 am
Heavy rain canceled the T20 World Cup Group D match between Sri Lanka and Nepal on Tuesday in Lauderhill, Florida.
Both teams earned a point each since the match was abandoned due to the rain.
This result makes Group D more exciting, as all the teams now have a better chance to reach the Super Eights.
Rain and thunderstorms are expected for the rest of the week, affecting games for Ireland, Canada, India, and Pakistan, which are also scheduled in Florida.
There goes our dream of entering the Super 8.
Good bye Team.
Hoorah!!!! Long live Waniya, Shammi, Harin, ICC, Sagala & Ranil. Well done!