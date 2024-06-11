President appoints expert committee to address public sector salary discrepancies

Posted by Editor on June 11, 2024 - 8:37 pm

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed a specialist committee to address salary discrepancies in the government sector.

The committee is chaired by former presidential secretary Mr. Udaya Seneviratne and includes several distinguished members:

S.D.J. Nilukshan, Director General of the National Budget Department

Hiransa Kaluthantri, Director General of the Management Services Department

S. Aloka Bandara, Director General of Combined Services

H.A. Chandana Kumarasinghe, Director General of Institutions

Dr. Terence Gamini de Silva

Duminda Hulangamuwa

Chandi H. Dharmaratne

Isuru Thilakawardena

Presidential Additional Secretary Vernon Perera serves as the secretary of the committee.

This committee will carefully examine the existing salary anomalies among various groups of public service employees.

Based on their findings, the 2025 budget will consider revisions to salaries, wages, and other provisions across all sectors.

President Wickremesinghe has instructed the committee to submit their recommendations within three months.