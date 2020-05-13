Former Minister Rajitha Senaratna was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today over the investigation into the ‘white van’ news conference, Police Spokesman Jaliya Senaratna said.

He said the former UNP MP was arrested after he surrendered to the CID.

The CID officials are currently recording a statement from Dr. Senaratne and he is to be produced in the court afterwards.

UPDATE: Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court has ordered to remand former Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne until May 27.