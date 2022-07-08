Rakna Arakshaka Lanka and two other institutions brought under Investment Promotion Ministry

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued a Gazette Extraordinary bringing three institutions including Rakna Arakshaka Lanka Limited under the purview of the Ministry of Investment Promotion with effect from yesterday (July 07).

Rakna Arakshaka Lanka Limited was previously under the purview of the Ministry of Defence.

The other two institutions brought under the said ministry are Selendiva Investments Limited and Hotel Developers (Lanka) Pvt Limited.

Selendiva Investments Ltd. and Hotel Developers (Lanka) Pvt Ltd. were previously under the purview of the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing.