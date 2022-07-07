Ceylon Petroleum Corporation opens registration for companies to Purchase fuel with US dollars

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) says it has opened online registration to open a consumer account for any company or industry that can pay in US dollars to obtain a weekly guaranteed fuel quota.

The applications could be downloaded from the CEYPETCO website (https://ceypetco.gov.lk/usd-consumer-online-registration/).

The relevant conditions, the USD payment process and the infrastructure requirements to be completed by the applicant after authorization is granted by CEYPETCO can also be viewed on the CEYPETCO website.