UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday told Parliament that he had never conspired to kill any MP.

Wickremesinghe said so, making a special statement in Parliament yesterday in response to an allegation made by Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage that Wickremesinghe and Ranjan Ramanayake had conspired to kill him under the former government.

Wickremesinghe said that during a recent raid on MP Ramanayake’s residence the police had taken some recordings into custody. He demanded to know how they had found their way to the media. Wickremesinghe called on the police to take the recordings into custody, conduct an investigation and initiate legal action.

“I am not a conspirator. When I came to know this I made a statement in Parliament. This is in Hansard. The CDs were taken over by the police from Ranjan Ramanayake’s residence in Madiwela. Therefore, the Speaker could ask the police to get a hold of the CDs and if anyone has been involved in such an incident, then he could let the House know.”

(Source: The Island – By Saman Indrajith)