Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa assured support of all MPs to the government if it fulfils all the pledges in the policy statement by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ‘Vision of Prosperity and Splendour’.

He said the opposition is ready to guarantee a five sixth mandate if the government presents an appropriation bill.

He made these observations joining the adjournment motion moved on the Policy Statement made by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Parliament on January 3.

Premadasa said that anyone could compare prices of commodities before the election and after the election. He added that although the government promised to grant fertilizer free, now the farmers have been promised a fertilizer subsidy.

“The government has to give jobs to all 54,000 graduates who are unemployed.They promised to grant shoes to school students free when they were elected,” Opposition Leader Premadasa said. “They also promised to develop 1000 schools to the level of National schools. They have to do them. If the government is ready to do them, the opposition will help the government.”

He said national security should be strengthened and the MCC agreement should be stalled and the Singapore agreement should be reversed for the Opposition to help the government to do so.

(Source: Daily News – By Sandasen Marasinghe and Camelia Nathaniel)