United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa yesterday (7) alleged that former MP Duminda Silva who is convicted for the murder of former MP Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra was given the death sentence in an unfair manner.

Participating in the Adjournment Debate on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s Statement of Government Policy on 3 January, Rajapaksa stated: “that from the leaked telephone conversations between MP Ranjan Ramanayake, the Judges and Criminal Investigation Department officers, it was very clear that Silva was framed and sentenced to death in a prejudiced manner.

The bigoted behaviour of former Government Ministers like Ramanayake had made the people lose faith in the Judiciary and their trust was damaged. The people have no confidence in Court verdicts anymore.

The only thing the former Government did in the last four and half years was to witch hunt their political opponents. Ramanayake’s phone recordings are a perfect example of that. We will not resort to such tactics. We have no need to haunt our political opponents.”

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Methmalie Dissanayake)