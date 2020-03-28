UNP leader and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday (27) in a special statement pledged his party’s unconditional support to the government in all its endeavour to battle against coronavirus.

Wickremesinghe states that many other countries in the world have already taken action to introduce new laws necessary to curb the coronavirus epidemic and called on the Lankan government to do so. He said that the UNP will support any legislation that will be introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus epidemic.

Wickremesinghe also suggests that private sector should be allowed to import the necessary equipment needed for testing.

“It is important to do everything to save the people from the epidemic,” the UNP leader has said, adding that the government should follow the methods adopted by other countries to curb the spread of the disease.

(Source: The Island)