Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has instructed the Acting Inspector General of Police Chandana Wickramaratne to allow vehicles transporting vegetables, fruits, coconuts and other essential items to the Manning Market and other economic centres, to be granted approval to travel during curfew.

The Prime Minister advised the Acting IGP that essential items should be transported from its place of manufacture to the market without any inconvenience, in a stringent and systematic manner, for the goods to be available to consumers.

The Premier issued the directives after several complaints were lodged over various inconveniences faced when transporting goods.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa meanwhile urged the public to consider the severity of the coronavirus and requested that the epidemic not be considered lightly.

The Prime Minister requested the public to heed the advice issued by health units in order to help contain the spread of the virus.

(Source: News Radio)