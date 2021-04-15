Ranil Wickremesinghe to enter Parliament through UNP’s only national list slot: Party Head

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is to enter Parliament through UNP’s solitary national list slot, Party Chairman Vajira Abeywardana said.

Mr. Abeywardana told a press conference in Galle that Mr. Wickremesinghe will enter Parliament in the near future. “It will happen in the middle of this year,” he told the conference.

There was an expectation within the UNP that Mr. Wickremesinghe should enter Parliament through the national list slot which is vacant for a long time.

Mr. Abeywardana had publicly told several times that Mr. Wickremesinghe should be the ideal person who should enter Parliament through the national list slot.

Meanwhile, UNP General Secretary Palitha Range Bandara when contacted by the Daily Mirror said Mr. Wickremesinghe will definitely come to Parliament through the national list, though an exact date has not been finalized as yet.

“We will let you know the date when he will be taking oaths,” he said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera)