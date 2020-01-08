UNP Member of Parliament Ranjan Ramanayake yesterday said it is questionable as to how the copies of CDs seized from him went into the hands of third parties.

“ It is questionable as to how the copies of CDs went into the hands of government MPs, monks and certain media institutions as it is alleged that police have taken them into their custody,” Ramanayake added. He said that he had decided not to come up with any details pertaining to the CDs which were in his possession as they have become court productions. Mr. Ramanayake made this remark when Daily Mirror asked him as to when he made the recordings of his phone conversations.

“ I don’t think I should make any comments about the CDs as they have become court productions,” he said. Mr. Ramanayake added that he will answer to all allegations made against him by the MPs in Parliament after listening to all the MPs. He had already mentioned in public that the license of the pistol given to him has not been renewed for three years and that relevant authorities have not informed him about the necessity for a renewal of the weapon.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera)