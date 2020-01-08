The United National Party has requested the appointment of a Parliament Select Committee into the alleged controversial recordings of phone calls of Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake.

Speaking at the UNP headquarters Sirikotha today, party General Secretary MP Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said MP Ramanayake’s recordings have become the most spoken of topic at present.

The MP also requested the government to refrain from releasing the recordings and misleading the people.

MP Kariyawasam stated that stern action will be taken against any individual who has threatened the country’s judiciary.

The General Secretary also said disciplinary inquiries into UNP members who violated the party’s Code of Conduct are being carried out.

MP Akila Viraj Kariyawasam on a separate note said the government has failed to fulfil a number of promises made during the Presidential Election.

He claimed that the government promised to grant 100,000 job opportunities, and charged the government of instead issuing 1 million job forms.

MP Kariyawasam challenged the government to issue the promised jobs before the conclusion of the General Election.

He also charged the government of delaying the provision of the relief pack, the promise to reduce price of goods, electricity and water tariffs, resolve salary concerns of estate workers and teachers.

(Source: News Radio)