Former MP Ranjan Ramanayake, who was arrested by the Mirihana police for obstructing duties of Police officers at a road block in Mirihana yesterday, has been remanded until April 20 by the Nugegoda Magistrate Court.

Former Parliamentarian Ramanayake and another person have been arrested on charges of obstructing police duties.

Yesterday (13) a person who identified himself as the physiotherapist of Ranjan Ramanayake had used a curfew pass issued to transport dry rations from Embilipitiya to Piliyandala and arrived in the vehicle without any dry rations at the Parliamentarians Housing Complex where former MP Ranjan Ramanayake was staying.

When this individual tried to enter the Housing Complex at Madiwela having come from Piliyandala he was subject to inspection by the Police near the visitor’s entrance. With the revelation that this person had violated the laws of the curfew pass, the Police began questioning him.

Then the former MP Ranjan Ramanayake had arrived on the scene and intervened in the incident and obstructed the police from carrying out their duties.

The former MP was arrested for obstructing duties of Police officers and was detained at the Mirihana Police yesterday.