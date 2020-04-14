Two villages in Beruwala isolated as COVID-19 high-risk areas
Posted in Local News
The Army Commander states that Pannila and Cheena Koratuwa villages in Beruwala have been identified as COVID-19 vulnerable areas and that they have decided to keep these villages isolated.
The villages which have been declared isolated areas in the districts of Colombo, Kalutara and Kandy will remain in the same category and no one will be allowed to enter or leave from these areas until further notice.
