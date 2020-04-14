One more patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 218, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 56 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 218

Active Cases – 155

New Cases for the day – 1

Observation in hospitals – 117

Recovered & Discharged – 56

Total Deaths – 7