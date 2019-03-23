Media Spokesman of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Enterprise Development Sulakshana Jayawardene has resigned from the post with effect from 21 March, informed sources said.

However, internal sources from the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said Jayawardene had tendered his resignation as he was unable to tell the truth regarding the four to five-hour power cuts in most parts of the country. Another reason was the Minister of Power and Energy Ravi Karunanayake wanting the Media to be kept in the dark with regard to the power cuts which had prompted him to resign, sources said.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the CEB top management was vehemently opposed over the stance taken by Minister Karunanayake.

Though the entire country was plunged into darkness for several hours due to a sudden breakdown of the second phase of the Norochcholai Power Plant on 18 March, the error was rectified and the power plant is functioning normally, sources added. However, when Jayawardene was contacted he attributed his resignation to personal reasons.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Niranjala Ariyawansha)