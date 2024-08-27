Rear Admiral Kanchana Banagoda appointed as Sri Lanka Navy Chief of Staff

Posted by Editor on August 27, 2024 - 9:45 am

Rear Admiral Kanchana Banagoda has been appointed as the Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy, effective August 16, 2024, by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Navy Commander, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera handed him the appointment letter at Navy Headquarters yesterday.

Rear Admiral Banagoda, an alumnus of S. Thomas’ College, Bandarawela, joined the Sri Lanka Navy in 1989 as an Officer Cadet.

After completing his training at the Naval and Maritime Academy in Trincomalee, he was commissioned as a Sub Lieutenant in 1991.

He specialized in Anti-Submarine Warfare from Indian Naval Ship Venduruthy in 2000 and steadily rose through the ranks, becoming a Rear Admiral on May 4, 2022.

He completed the Staff Course at the Defence Services Command and Staff College in Bangladesh in 2009 and earned an MBA in Human Resource Management from the Open University of Sri Lanka in 2015.

He also obtained a Master’s Degree in Maritime Policy from the University of Wollongong, Australia, in 2019, and attended the National Defence Course at the National Defence University in Colombo in 2021.

Rear Admiral Banagoda has received the Rana Sura Padakkama for bravery and the Uththama Seva Padakkama (USP) for his exemplary character and dedication.

He has commanded various Fast Attack Craft, ships, and establishments in the Sri Lanka Navy and held key positions, including Director of Naval Training, and Commander of the Southeastern, North Central, and Northern Naval Areas.

Before becoming Chief of Staff, he was the Commander of the Eastern Naval Area.

Rear Admiral Banagoda is married to Mrs. Anusha Banagoda, and they have two children, a daughter named Amavi and a son named Himeth.