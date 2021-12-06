Recall Sri Lankans in Pakistan if their safety cannot be ensured – Anura

Leader of the JVP Parliamentarian Anura Kumara Dissanayake says Sri Lankans in Pakistan should be recalled if the Pakistan government fails to ensure their safety.

Speaking at a media briefing today, MP Dissanayake said maximum punishment must be meted out on the suspects adding that such brutal murders cannot be condoned.

MP Dissanayake said Sri Lanka also faced religious extremism in April 2019 with the Easter Sunday bombings, which greatly shook society.

He added such incidents should not continue to befall Sri Lankans claiming that no individual should become a victim of such actions.

MP Dissanayake said religious extremists are raising their heads locally as well as adding extremism, in all forms must be condemned, defeated, and thwarted.

(Source: News Radio)