Regional Centre for Maritime Studies (RCMS) launched in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on December 12, 2024 - 8:35 am

The Regional Centre for Maritime Studies (RCMS) was established at General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU), Ratmalana yesterday (December 11).

‘The Regional Centre for Maritime Studies (RCMS) will function as a pivotal and strategic nexus for comprehensive inter-ministerial and inter-agency coordination. It will effectively bridge the institutional and operational gaps across the Indian Ocean region (IOR). This centre will play a pivotal role in addressing the challenges of today and preparing for those of tomorrow.’

The Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) made these remarks while addressing the Inauguration Ceremony of the RCMS at General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU), Ratmalana on December 11, 2024.

‘As an island nation, Sri Lanka has always been deeply connected to the sea as a vital lifeline for our economy as well as a shared heritage that unites us with our neighbours. The Indian Ocean is more than just a body of water; it is a corridor of opportunity and a region of shared responsibility’, the Defence Secretary further stated.

Ms. Anne-Marie Descôtes, Secretary General of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, graced the event as the Chief Guest.

The Government of the French Republic partnered with Sri Lanka to establish this centre at KDU and it will facilitate seamless communication and knowledge sharing among diverse governmental departments, naval forces, coast guard units and private sector maritime stakeholders.

Acting Ambassador of France to Sri Lanka and the Maldives H.E. Marie-Noëlle Duris, Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Foreign Employment and Tourism, Ms. Aruni Ranaraja, Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, Vice-Chancellor of KDU Rear Admiral Dammika Kumara and Director RCMS Captain (ND) Chamila E. Mendis were also present at the inauguration.

The Defence Secretary also chaired a special meeting with the Secretary General of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Commander of the Navy and Vice-Chancellor of KDU, prior to this inauguration ceremony.