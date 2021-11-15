Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini arrives at CID to record statement

Reverend Father Cyril Gamini Fernando arrived at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) this morning (15) to record a statement in connection with a complaint filed by the country’s intelligence chief.

Earlier, CID informed the Supreme Court via the Attorney General’s Department that Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini Fernando will not be arrested.

The Director-General of the State Intelligence Service Major General Suresh Salley filed a complaint with the CID on 25th October 2021 against multiple allegations made in reference to him by Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini Fernando during an online forum held on October 23 to brief the Sri Lankan community living overseas on the Easter Sunday attacks.

The complaint referred to comments made by Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini, who is a member of the National Catholic Committee for Justice to Easter Sunday Attack Victims, during the online forum alleging that the country’s intelligence units had provided financial and other assistance to Zahran Hashim, the leader of the National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ) who was behind the suicide bombings.

The complaint states that it was also alleged, during the webinar, that the then-Brigadier Suresh Sallay had played an active role in nurturing Zahran Hashim and his followers.

Major General Sallay had strongly denied the allegations leveled by Father Cyril Gamini and others during the webinar while also charging that the allegations were “made with the intention of discrediting him” and are completely false.